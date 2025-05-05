Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.49% of PulteGroup worth $108,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

