Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – May 4th

Classover, Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares, Polyrizon, Wolfspeed, Freight Technologies, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, and BigBear.ai are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market value generally falls between roughly $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are smaller and often still expanding, their shares can offer higher growth potential but tend to be more volatile and less liquid than large-cap stocks. Investors include small caps in portfolios to diversify and pursue above-average returns, while accepting greater risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Classover (KIDZ)

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries.

NASDAQ:KIDZ traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 112,396,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,424,355. Classover has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (CEP)

Shares of CEP traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 7,924,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $59.75.

Polyrizon (PLRZ)

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

PLRZ traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 356,313,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. Polyrizon has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of WOLF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 79,770,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,045,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Freight Technologies (FRGT)

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Shares of FRGT traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $2.08. 163,273,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Freight Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)

PLTU traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. 5,794,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.40.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 90,203,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,052,620. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $973.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

