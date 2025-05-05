Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $89,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.03 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

