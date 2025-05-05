Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

