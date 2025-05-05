Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 105,651 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $310,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

