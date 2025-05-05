Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,061,074 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,061,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,582,000. General Dynamics makes up about 1.8% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of General Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $273.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.