Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,172 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Lufax worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,305,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 856,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 274,808 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Lufax by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lufax by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

LU opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

