Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reddit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,288,000 after acquiring an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after buying an additional 211,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $113.01 on Monday. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDDT shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reddit

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $7,834,261.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,565,226. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,370,905.32. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985 in the last 90 days.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.