Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 12.43% of Synaptics worth $380,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,569,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Synaptics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $58.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

