Blue Capital Inc. Takes $149,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 113,242 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

