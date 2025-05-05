Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,309,000 after buying an additional 2,457,023 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,979,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 205,198 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 13.9 %

DFIC stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.