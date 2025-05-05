Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 35 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,933,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,327,000 after acquiring an additional 289,759 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,228,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,306,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $569.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

