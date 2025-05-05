Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 70,000 Shares of Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.13% of Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 73,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFVE opened at $27.52 on Monday. Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

About Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF

The DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (DFVE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Fortune 500 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks, selected based on revenue. The portfolio is constructed from the Fortune 500 list. DFVE was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by DoubleLine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.