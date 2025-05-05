Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $90.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.