BNP Paribas Boosts Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

BNP Paribas raised its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 30,297.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Veralto were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.10.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,740. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $95.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

