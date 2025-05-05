Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Atossa Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
ATOS opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.01. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Atossa Therapeutics from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
