Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Atossa Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATOS opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.01. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATOS Free Report ) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Atossa Therapeutics from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATOS

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.