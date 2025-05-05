Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.52 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $29.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.43. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 88.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

