Atmos Energy (ATO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.050-7.250 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATO opened at $161.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $161.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmos Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

