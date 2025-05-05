Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795,817 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $530,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after buying an additional 420,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $704,419,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $279.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.