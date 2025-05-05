Harrow (HROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Harrow to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect Harrow to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harrow Stock Up 3.3 %

HROW opened at $25.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. Harrow has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $947.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

