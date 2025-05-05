JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.0 million-$915.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.5 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King began coverage on JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

JBT Marel Price Performance

Shares of JBTM stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. JBT Marel has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.23 million. JBT Marel had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts expect that JBT Marel will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

