Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $127.85 billion for the quarter.

NYSE PBR opened at $11.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

