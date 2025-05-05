Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $127.85 billion for the quarter.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
NYSE PBR opened at $11.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
