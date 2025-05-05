Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.790-2.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of PK stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

