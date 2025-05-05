Caxton Associates LP Purchases 13,540 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 225.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after buying an additional 183,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 609,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $284.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $284.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average of $217.50.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.