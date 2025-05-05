Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $190.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $205.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

