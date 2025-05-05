Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 225 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

