Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,060,000. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

