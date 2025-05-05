Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after acquiring an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after purchasing an additional 549,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after buying an additional 608,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $236,203.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,361,330.94. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,361. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $165.54 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

