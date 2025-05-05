TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.32 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $65.63 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00020780 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00002487 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00004896 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000457 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001690 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,096,147,002 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
