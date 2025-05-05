World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $128.12 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $128.12 million and $5.92 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00020780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001690 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 724,039,329 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobile.io.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.