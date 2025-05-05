Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $28.42 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

