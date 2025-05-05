Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Purchased by Carronade Capital Management LP

Carronade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 418.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,419 shares during the period. Sinclair accounts for 0.4% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carronade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Sinclair worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sinclair by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 63,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $814,272.43. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,526,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,034.39. The trade was a 4.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 458,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,392. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.32 on Monday. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.