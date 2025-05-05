371,620 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Acquired by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 371,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 240,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

