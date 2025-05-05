Carronade Capital Management LP Purchases 5,688 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Carronade Capital Management LP increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 0.5% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,737,000 after buying an additional 591,866 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 182,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $309,425.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,622.48. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EQR opened at $71.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.