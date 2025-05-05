Carronade Capital Management LP Sells 708,876 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Carronade Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,876 shares during the period. Global Business Travel Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 614.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 764,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 384,560 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 279,533 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

