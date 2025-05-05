Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes $8.10 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $253.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.