Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MSCI by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MSCI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,574,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 3,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $555.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $468.43 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.33.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

