Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 197,583 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 197,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,806,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 440,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,231.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $51.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

