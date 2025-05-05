Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 172,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

