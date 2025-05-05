Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock Holdings Boosted by CAS Investment Partners LLC

CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 14.7% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $252,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,402,000 after acquiring an additional 499,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 186,169.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

