Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

