Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,039 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $725,489,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,249,000 after buying an additional 497,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $94.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.3134 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

