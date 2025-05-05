Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.86.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $277.36 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

