Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,799 shares during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance makes up approximately 2.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 2.15% of Runway Growth Finance worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RWAY opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $343.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.