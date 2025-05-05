Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $5.81 Million in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 577,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. M3-Brigade Acquisition V makes up approximately 1.6% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 437,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277,258 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,863,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of MBAV stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

