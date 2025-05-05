CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,596 shares during the quarter. CION Investment accounts for approximately 5.1% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 3.16% of CION Investment worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

