FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) is Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Broad Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585,871 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up 3.3% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $26,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTAI opened at $89.95 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -899.41 and a beta of 1.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

