Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.27 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,552 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $193.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.