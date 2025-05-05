Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $143,559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,047,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after buying an additional 573,745 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 731.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 307,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,366,000 after acquiring an additional 237,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $166.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.55. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

