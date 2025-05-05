Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,340 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,848 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,124. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $95.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.